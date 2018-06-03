› Home ›
GSU women start SWAC tourney today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/06/2018 - 11:10am
Hill, Neal represent Lady Tigers on all-league team
T. Scott Boatright
Two Lady Tigers were named All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selections Monday as Grambling State continued preparations to begin league tournament play.
GSU will open SWAC tourney action at 6:30 p.m. today as the third-seeded Lady Tigers play host to sixth-seeded Alcorn State at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly in the conference quarterfinals.
The winner of tonight’s contest between the Lady Tigers and Lady Braves will move on to SWAC semifinals action at the newly renovated Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston on Friday.
