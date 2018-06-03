› Home ›
Grambling’s Jackson conference Coach of Year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/06/2018 - 11:03am
G-Men Smith, Thomas selected to All-SWAC squads
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University sophomore guard Ivy Smith, Jr., and senior forward Shirmane Thomas were selected to the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball teams, while GSU’s Donte’ Jackson earned SWAC Coach of the Year honors, the conference announced on Monday.
Smith was selected to the All-SWAC first ream, while Thomas was named to the second team.
