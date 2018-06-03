  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters’ Malone, Anthony named All-CUSA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/06/2018 - 11:01am
Leader Sports Service

After leading Louisiana Tech to its most wins since 2010-11 and its highest conference tournament seeding since 2012-13, senior Alexus Malone and junior Kierra Anthony have earned all-Conference USA honors in a vote of the league coaches and Sports Information Directors.

Malone was one of eight first team all-Conference USA honorees announced Monday while Anthony earned second team honors for the second straight season.

