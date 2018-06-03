› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs duo tabbed All-Conference USA selections
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/06/2018 - 10:58am
in
Leader Sports Service
Two days before they take the court in the Conference USA Tournament, Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins and Anthony Duruji received postseason honors Monday as voted on by the league head coaches.
For the second year in a row, Boykins was selected Third Team All-Conference USA as the lone senior leads Tech in scoring (14.6 points per game) and rebounding (5.0 boards per game).
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos