› Home ›
G-Men clinch SWAC title
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/04/2018 - 1:08am
in
GSU claims regular-season crown with win at Alabama State
Leader Sports Service
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — It has been 30 years since the last time the Grambling State University men’s basketball team won the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season crown.
The Tigers won’t have to share the title with anyone as Grambling State won the championship outright with a 66-64 victory over Alabama State on Saturday night at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.
Grambling State (17-14 overall, 13-5 SWAC) captured its first SWAC regular season crown since the 1988-89 season, and also picked up its first winning record since the 2005-06 campaign.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos