GSU women pull away late to sting Hornets
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/04/2018 - 1:05am
Leader Sports Service
MONTGOMERY, Ala.|— Shakyla Hill and Jazmin Boyd led Grambling State in double figures in a 73-52 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Alabama State on Saturday at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.
With the victory in the regular season finale, the Lady Tigers earned the SWAC’s No. 3 seed for next week’s SWAC Tournament. Grambling State will play host to Alcorn State, the No. 6 seed, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the SWAC Quarterfinals at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
