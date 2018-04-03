› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs downed by Cal
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/04/2018 - 1:01am
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas — The Louisiana Tech baseball team offense continued its patient approach and timely hitting, capitalizing on two separate four-run innings, in 10-6 victory over the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon from Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
