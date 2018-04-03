› Home ›
Tech tabs Burris as defensive backs coach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/04/2018 - 12:14am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtzannounced the addition of Jeff Burris to the staff as the Bulldogs’ new cornerbacks coach last week.
Most recently, Burris spent the 2017 season on the University of Northern Iowa football staff, coaching cornerbacks for the Panthers after he spent a season at his alma mater, Notre Dame, in 2016. Burris played for Notre Dame as a defensive back from 1990-93 when Skip Holtz was an assistant coach for the Fighting Irish.
