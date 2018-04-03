› Home ›
Techsters softball loses two games
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/04/2018 - 12:08am
Leader Sports Service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Louisiana Tech dropped a pair of games during the season day of the Texas A&M Invitational as the Lady Techsters fell 6-2 to Texas State and 5-3 to Utah at the Aggies Softball Complex Saturday.
Tech will complete action with a 12:15 p.m. rematch today against sixth-ranked Texas A&M.
Game 1: Texas State 6, LA Tech 2
Texas State pitcher McKenna Fryar retired the first 12 batters she faced and the Bobcats (14-6) capitalized on a controversial obstruction call in a four-run fourth inning to defeat the Lady Techsters 6-2.
