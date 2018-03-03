› Home ›
Ed Chandler: A giant of man has fallen
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/03/2018 - 10:22pm
Glynn Harris
I love Better Boy tomatoes. His were the best. Sweet corn? His were so sweet they could almost be dessert. Bell pepper; okra and when in season, muscadines. None better anywhere.
I could have filled a sack with his fresh produce and walked away without paying. I’d have sooner said a dirty word in front of my mama than to not have paid for my produce. I’d pay and sometimes slip a little extra in.
