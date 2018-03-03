› Home ›
Bearcats corral Cowboys; fall in Trey Altick Tournament
The Ruston High School Bearcats baseball team won Friday on the road before falling in Monroe Saturday at the Trey Altick Tournament in Monroe. Pictured above is RHS senior first baseman Noah White preparing to make the catch for a putout during a 5-1 win at Southwood on Friday. The Bearcats fell 6-3 to Brookhaven, Mississippi, Saturday morning in Trey Altrick tourney play.
