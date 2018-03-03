  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Top-seeded Tigers move on to Class B boys semifinals

Sat, 03/03/2018
Photo by ANDY CROSS - Kalep Crane (20) paced Simsboro with 17 points Friday night as he helped guide the Tigers past Doyline in Class B playoff semfinals action of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association boys championship tournament at the SHS Gym.

SIMSBORO — There’s no place like home.

And for the past two basketball seasons, the boys Class B semifinals have felt right at home for the Simsboro Tigers in Louisiana High School Athletics Association Championship Tournament action.

Make it three straight semifinals appearances for the top-seeded Tigers after they defeated eighth-seeded Doyline 68-53 Friday night in quarterfinals play at a sold out SHS Gym.

Kalep Crane led the way for Simsboro with 17 points while Jakemin Abney and Gianni Nelson chipped in with 15 points each for the Tigers.

