Tennis Techsters downed by FIU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/03/2018 - 9:50pm
Leader Sports Service
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team picked up a couple of points from the bottom of the singles lineup, but that was as much as the Lady Techsters could get as they dropped a 5-2 decision to conference foe Florida Atlantic on Saturday morning at the FAU Tennis Complex.
Tech (2-4) got close victories from junior Sonia Chen and freshman Claudia Oravcova at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively. FAU (5-4) though was able to grab the doubles point and takes the wins on courts one through four in singles.
