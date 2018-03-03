  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tennis Techsters downed by FIU

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/03/2018 - 9:50pm
in
Leader Sports Service

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team picked up a couple of points from the bottom of the singles lineup, but that was as much as the Lady Techsters could get as they dropped a 5-2 decision to conference foe Florida Atlantic on Saturday morning at the FAU Tennis Complex.

Tech (2-4) got close victories from junior Sonia Chen and freshman Claudia Oravcova at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively. FAU (5-4) though was able to grab the doubles point and takes the wins on courts one through four in singles.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share