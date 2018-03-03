› Home ›
Grambling softball splits games at HBCU Classic
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/03/2018 - 9:47pm
in
Leader Sports Service
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Grambling State University softball team split a pair of games on Saturday to conclude play at the HBCU Classic. The Lady Tigers defeated Lincoln 7-3, in the opener, but dropped a 10-2 decision in five innings to Langston in the nightcap.
In the opener against Lincoln, Grambling State (6-11) fell behind 1-0 in the first, but explode for five runs in the third to grab a 5-1 lead.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos