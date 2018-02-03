› Home ›
Techsters burn Rice’s 15-game home streak
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/02/2018 - 11:37am
HOUSTON, Texas — Regardless of where Louisiana Tech is seeded in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament, the other teams in the league don’t want to see the Lady Techsters next week at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
Kierra Anthony scored a career-high 30 points to lead Louisiana Tech to a 70-62 victory over the Rice Owls Thursday night, snapping the Owls 15-game home winning streak which dated back to last season.
