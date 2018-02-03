› Home ›
G-Men claim share of regular season title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/02/2018 - 11:33am
in
Leader Sports Service
State University men’s basketball team rallied from nine down in the final three minutes to force overtime and defeat Alabama A&M, 84-74, to capture at least a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season championship Thursday night at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium.
Grambling State (16-14 overall, 12-5 SWAC) came into the game one-game up over idle Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday with an opportunity to clinch its first SWAC regular season crown in 30 years (1988-89).
