  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Demons down Diamond ’Dogs in 10 innings

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/01/2018 - 11:06am
in
Leader Sports Service
sport.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Communications - Louisiana Tech starting pitcher David Leal struck out 12 batters Wednesday night in a 6-4 loss to Northwestern State in 10 innings.

The Louisiana Tech baseball team battled back from three separate deficits, but a two-run 10th inning from the visiting Northwestern State Demons proved to be too much, as the Bulldogs dropped a 6-4 extra-inning affair on Wednesday evening from J.C. Love Field.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share