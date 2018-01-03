› Home ›
Sports Shorts
Thu, 03/01/2018
Lady Techsters to take on Rice
HOUSTON — Louisiana Tech hopes to roll its win steak three as the Ladu Techsters take on Rice at 5 p.m. today at Tudor Fieldhouse.
The Lady Techsters (18-10, 9-6) enter tonight’s showdown with Rice (19-7, 9-5) coming off impressive back-to-back wins over Southern Miss (89-57) and UAB (70-60) and with an opportunity to put itself in outstanding position for a top 4 finish and a possible by in the league tournament.
