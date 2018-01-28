› Home ›
LSU beats Grambling State in battle of baseball Tigers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:15pm
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — The Grambling State University baseball team built a 3-1 lead over five innings, but No. 14 LSU exploded for six runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for 10-3 victory on Tuesday night at Skip Bertman Field.
Grambling State (4-5) struck for one run on one hit in the first inning as GSU took advantage of three walks to get the early 1-0 lead.
