Tigers tame Wolverines, 98-66
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:12pm
Four Tigers scored in double figures Tuesday night as top-seeded Simsboro High School roared past 17th-seeded Quitman in Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class B second-round playoff action at the SHS gym. Simsboro’s lone senior, Deonte Levingston (4) led the way with 21 points for the Tigers. Gianni Nelson chipped in wtih 20 points, Jakemin Abney added 17 and Mighty Carter totaled 12 points for the Tigers, who will move on to host eighth-seeded Doyline on Friday.
