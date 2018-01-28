› Home ›
Accolades continue for Grambling’s Hill
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:11pm
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — The honors continue pouring in for Grambling State University junior guard Shakyla Hill.
Hill was named as a Co-Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Hill, who shared the honor with Texas Southern’s Joyce Kennerson, nearly averaged a triple double in Grambling State’s two victories last week over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State. She averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 5.0 steals in the two wins. She shot 51.6 percent (16-of-31) and played all 40 points against UAPB and MVSU.
