Diamond ’Dogs to host NSU Demons tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/27/2018 - 12:00pm
Leader Sports Service
After taking three of its four home contests last week, the Louisiana Tech baseball team will wrap up its five-game home stand with a matchup against in-state rival Northwestern State at 6 p.m. today.
This will be the first of two meetings between the Bulldogs (5-3) and Demons (4-2) as Tech will make a return trip over to Natchitoches on March 20. This will be the 131st meeting between the two programs, with Tech holding an 80-50 (.615) all-time edge.
