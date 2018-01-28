  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs to host NSU Demons tonight

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/27/2018 - 12:00pm
in
Leader Sports Service
022718 Tech Leal C.jpg
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech junior left David Leal is set to make his second start on the mound for the Bulldogs tonight against Northwestern Staet.

After taking three of its four home contests last week, the Louisiana Tech baseball team will wrap up its five-game home stand with a matchup against in-state rival Northwestern State at 6 p.m. today.

This will be the first of two meetings between the Bulldogs (5-3) and Demons (4-2) as Tech will make a return trip over to Natchitoches on March 20. This will be the 131st meeting between the two programs, with Tech holding an 80-50 (.615) all-time edge.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share