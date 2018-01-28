› Home ›
Delta Devils down G-Men
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/27/2018 - 11:58am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team had four players in double figures, but dropped a 79-74 decision to Mississippi Valley State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Grambling State (15-14 Overall, 11-5 SWAC) led by as many as 10 points with 10:44 remaining in the first half, but could not put the game away as Mississippi Valley State used a 26-8 run during the final 10 minutes of the half and never looked back.
