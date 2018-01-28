  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Tigers win third straight game

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/27/2018 - 11:56am
GSU tops MVSU in home finale
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Grambling State’s Kailyn Gideon totaled five points, hitting three-of-seven free throws, during Monday’s 64-55 win over Mississippi Valley State.

GRAMBLING — Shakyla Hill finished with a double-double as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team won its third straight game with a 64-55 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State (15-12 overall, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 23-9 after one quarter and 34-16 at the break. Mississippi Valley State (2-27, 2-15) cut the deficit to 44-30 at the end of three periods and closed the gap to seven points, but never got any closer.

