Panthers fall to J-Hodge in Class 1A
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/27/2018 - 11:54am
A 33-point run in the the third quarter and six 3-pointers from Treun Ford (5) weren’t enough Monday night as Lincoln Preparatory School fell 76-69 in Class 1A regional prep boy’s playoff action at Farmerville High School. Ford led the Panthers with 26 points and added two steals while Chase Robinson chipped in with 25 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Isaiah Gray rounded out Lincoln Prep’s double-digit scorers with 11 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.
