GSU baseball falls at FIU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/26/2018 - 9:31am
Leader Sports Service

MIAMI, Fla. — D’Quan Matthews and Richard Ortiz each had two hits as the Grambling State University baseball team dropped the final game of a three-game series, 12-7, to Florida International Sunday afternoon at the FIU Baseball Stadium.

The Panthers (3-3) struck first with two runs in the first inning and one run in the third to grab a 3-0 lead through two innings. The Tigers responded with a pair of runs in the fourth inning to close the gap to 3-2.

