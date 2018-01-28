› Home ›
GSU baseball falls at FIU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/26/2018 - 9:31am
in
Leader Sports Service
MIAMI, Fla. — D’Quan Matthews and Richard Ortiz each had two hits as the Grambling State University baseball team dropped the final game of a three-game series, 12-7, to Florida International Sunday afternoon at the FIU Baseball Stadium.
The Panthers (3-3) struck first with two runs in the first inning and one run in the third to grab a 3-0 lead through two innings. The Tigers responded with a pair of runs in the fourth inning to close the gap to 3-2.
