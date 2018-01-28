  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs downed in finale

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/26/2018 - 9:27am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KENNY ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech reliever Braxton Smith pitched 1 and 1/3 innings with three strikeouts during Sunday’s series finals loss to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

The Louisiana Tech baseball team wrapped up its first home series of 2018, dropping a 5-2 decision to the visiting Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars on a rainy Sunday morning at J.C. Love Field.

SIUE (2-4) strung together its best offensive output of the series, notching five runs on seven hits, while drawing five walks.

Louisiana Tech’s (5-3) offense was stymied by SIUE starter Kenny Serwa (1-0), who went six innings and gave up only two hits and no runs.

