Diamond ’Dogs downed in finale
Mon, 02/26/2018
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech baseball team wrapped up its first home series of 2018, dropping a 5-2 decision to the visiting Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars on a rainy Sunday morning at J.C. Love Field.
SIUE (2-4) strung together its best offensive output of the series, notching five runs on seven hits, while drawing five walks.
Louisiana Tech’s (5-3) offense was stymied by SIUE starter Kenny Serwa (1-0), who went six innings and gave up only two hits and no runs.
