Grambling’s Tennis Tigers net pair of victories
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/26/2018 - 9:24am
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — The Grambling State University women’s tennis team claimed two victories at the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Round-Up, hosted by Southern University, over the weekend.
The Lady Tigers (3-5 overall, 2-1 SWAC) captured 4-0 and 6-0 wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State, respectively. The lone loss came to Alcorn State (4-1).
