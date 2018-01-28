› Home ›
Aggies fall at Weston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/25/2018 - 1:02am
Choudrant High School senior Trent Pesnell (with ball) and the Aggies fell 64-38 at Weston Friday night in opening round action of the Class B boys prep playoffs.
