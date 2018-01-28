› Home ›
Panthers roar past Montgomery
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/25/2018 - 1:00am
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Treun Ford led the Panthers with 23 points Friday night as the seventh-seeded Lincoln Preparatory School blasted Montgomery 66-36 in opening round play of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class 1A playoffs at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Chanse Robinson turned in a double-double for Lincoln Prep with 16 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists and two steals while J’Colby Roberson chipped in with eight points for the Panthers.
