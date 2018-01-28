› Home ›
Cougars hold on for playoff win
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:57am
in
Cedar Creek advances to regional play
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek took control early and then held on for a 51-47 win Friday night over University Academy of Louisiana in Louisiana High School Athletics Association Div. IV playoff action at The Brickhouse.
The 14th-seeded Cougars roared out to a 19-9 advantage by the end of the first quarter before 18th-seeded University Academy chipped into that lead in the second stanza to make it 29-24 at intermission in favor of Creek.
Cedar Creek led 36-32 at the end of the third period before holding on through the fourth quarter for the four-point win.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos