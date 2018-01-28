  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs defeat SIU-Edwardsville

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:55am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Communications - Louisiana Tech’s Logan Robbins (18) improved to 2-0 on the season after shutting out Southern Illinois-Evansville through 5.2 innings pitched Saturday on J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The Louisiana Tech baseball team notched its fourth-consecutive victory, and took the second of three meetings against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville by a 4-1 final Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field.

Tech (5-2) used another solid start from junior Logan Robbins, who went 5.2 innings, and gave up only five hits while striking out six batters. The Jones County Junior College transfer struck out at least one batter in each of his first four innings of work, and improved to 2-0 on the young season.

