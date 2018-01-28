G-Men’s win streak snapped by UAPB

› Home ›
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team saw its 11-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night with a 75-66 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Nigel Ribeiro paced the Grambling State (15-13 Overall, 11-4 SWAC) offense with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Shirmane Thomas added 12 points, two rebounds and two assists while Ivy Smith, Jr. chipped in with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
