Techsters ice Blazers, 70-60
Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:33am
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Alexus Malone scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Kierra Anthony added 24 points to lead Louisiana Tech to a 70-60 road win over Conference USA league leader Alabama-Birmingham Saturday afternoon at Bartow Arena.
Tech (18-10, 9-6 C-USA) built a 19-point halftime lead, pushed it out to 23 early in the third quarter and then held off a furious UAB (22-5, 11-3) rally for the win.
