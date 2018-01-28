› Home ›
A love affair with baseball started early
O. K. Davis
Baseball’s here.
Thank goodness.
As much as I enjoyed one of the most exciting NFL and college seasons ever in 2017, it’s time for my favorite sport: baseball.
The love for the national pastime began in equal parts of youth play in Ruston and in South Central Texas.
About those days as a member of the youth teams in which were organized by the Ruston Parks and Recreation Department, I was a “fair to middling” third baseman, but a puny hitter who wanted to declare a holiday when getting on base.
