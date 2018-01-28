  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

A love affair with baseball started early

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/25/2018 - 12:31am
in
O. K. Davis
okdavis.jpg

Baseball’s here.

Thank goodness.

As much as I enjoyed one of the most exciting NFL and college seasons ever in 2017, it’s time for my favorite sport: baseball.

The love for the national pastime began in equal parts of youth play in Ruston and in South Central Texas.

About those days as a member of the youth teams in which were organized by the Ruston Parks and Recreation Department, I was a “fair to middling” third baseman, but a puny hitter who wanted to declare a holiday when getting on base.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share