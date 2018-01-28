› Home ›
Abby DeVane: Tale of ‘Beauty and the Bass’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/24/2018 - 9:28pm
in
Glynn Harris
Abigale DeVane is a 17-year-old high school senior in Plant City, Florida, an honor student maintaining a near perfect grade point average. She is active in her FFA chapter, winning ribbons with her prized steer at an annual festival. She is drop-dead gorgeous with proof shown on page three of her school’s calendar — she was voted “Miss March.”
Abigale, or “Abby” as she is called, will be enrolling in college this fall majoring in Interior Design and with her grades and popularity, could no doubt garner scholarship offers from any number of prestigious universities.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos