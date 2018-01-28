  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters hit road looking to cool down Blazers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:57am
in
Leader Sports Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Louisiana Tech travels to Alabama as the Lady Techsters face league-leader Alabama-Birmingham at Bartow Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday in an important Conference USA contest for both programs.

The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM and KTKC 92.9 FM with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m. Fans can also access free audio through the Louisiana Tech X mobile app. A live video stream of the game can be seen through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share