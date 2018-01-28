› Home ›
Lady Techsters hit road looking to cool down Blazers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:57am
in
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Louisiana Tech travels to Alabama as the Lady Techsters face league-leader Alabama-Birmingham at Bartow Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday in an important Conference USA contest for both programs.
The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM and KTKC 92.9 FM with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m. Fans can also access free audio through the Louisiana Tech X mobile app. A live video stream of the game can be seen through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com.
