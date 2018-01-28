  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Prep boys hoops playoffs tip off today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/23/2018 - 11:46am
in
T. Scott Boatright

Five Lincoln Parish prep teams begin action tonight in the Louisiana High School Athletics Association’s boys basketball playoffs.

Lincoln Prep (14-12) is seeded seventh in Class 1A and will play host to No. 26 Montgomery at 6 p.m. today in first-round action on Friday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

The Cedar Creek Cougars (11-17) are the No. 14 seed in Div. IV and will play host to No. 17 University Academy of Central Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. today.

Choudrant (8-24) is the No. 26 seed in Class B and will play at No. 7 Weston at 6:30 p.m. today.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share