Dunkin’ Dogs to begin stretch run
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/22/2018 - 12:11pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Dunkin’ Dogs will close out the regular season with three straight road games, starting in the Lone Star State with a matchup against Texas-El Paso at 8 p.m. today inside the Don Haskins Center.
The matchup will be streamed exclusively by Stadium on Facebook with Ari Wolfe, Ryan Hollins and Kristen Balboni calling the action. It is free to all users with a direct link available on the schedule page at LATechSports.com. Fans do not have to have a Facebook account to access the stream.
