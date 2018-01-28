› Home ›
Tech softball tourney set for weekend
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/22/2018 - 12:10pm
in
Leader Sports Service
After playing its first 12 games on the road, Louisiana Tech will open the home portion of its schedule this weekend when the Lady Techsters host a three-day, six-team, 15-game tournament at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Although the forecast for the weekend is calling for rain each and every day, the turf field at the Lady Techster Softball Complex will prevent the field from becoming unplayable and gives the tournament a good chance of seeing action all three days.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos