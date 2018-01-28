  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Cougars to host Southern Lab

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/22/2018 - 12:09pm
Photo by DARRELL JAMES

Anna Larr Roberson (44) leads fourth-seeded Cedar Creek into Div. IV quarterfinals play at 6 p.m. tonight as the Lady Cougars play host to fifth-seeded Southern Lab. The Lady Cougars stand at 27-3 on the season while Southern Lab is 14-7.

