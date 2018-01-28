› Home ›
Lady Panthers ready for test
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/22/2018 - 12:08pm
in
Lincoln Prep to face top-seeded Delhi in quarterfinals
T. Scott Boatright
To be the best you have to beat the best.
That’s the challenge in store for the eighth-seeded Lincoln Preparatory School Lady Panthers (15-10) as they prepare for their Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class 1A quarterfinals playoff game against top-seeded Delhi (27-7).
That game will be played starting at 6:30 p.m. today at Oak Grove High School.
Lincoln Prep coach Antonio Hudson is hoping the neutral site game will take away any home advantage for the Lady Bears.
