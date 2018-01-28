  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Panthers ready for test

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/22/2018 - 12:08pm
Lincoln Prep to face top-seeded Delhi in quarterfinals
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Senior center Alexia Perkins, the tallest Lady Panther at 6-2, leads eighth-seeded Lincoln Prep into the Class 1A quarterfinals tonight against top-seeded Delhi.

To be the best you have to beat the best.

That’s the challenge in store for the eighth-seeded Lincoln Preparatory School Lady Panthers (15-10) as they prepare for their Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class 1A quarterfinals playoff game against top-seeded Delhi (27-7).

That game will be played starting at 6:30 p.m. today at Oak Grove High School.

Lincoln Prep coach Antonio Hudson is hoping the neutral site game will take away any home advantage for the Lady Bears.

