Tech wraps up C-USA Indoor Championships
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:30am
in
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Louisiana Tech closed out the 2018 Conference USA Indoor Championships over the weekend with the men finishing in seventh and the women tenth at the two-day event held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Tech brought home a pair of first place medals, a silver and bronze over the course of the indoor championships, while overall, Louisiana Tech had 19 top 10 finishes on the weekend.
