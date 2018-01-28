  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech wraps up C-USA Indoor Championships

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:30am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech freshman Cole Courtois took home first place in the men’s pole vault competition at the Conference ISA indoor championships on Saturday after breaking the Louisiana Tech school record.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Louisiana Tech closed out the 2018 Conference USA Indoor Championships over the weekend with the men finishing in seventh and the women tenth at the two-day event held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Tech brought home a pair of first place medals, a silver and bronze over the course of the indoor championships, while overall, Louisiana Tech had 19 top 10 finishes on the weekend.

