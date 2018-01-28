Diamond ’Dogs set for home opener

› Home ›
Leader Sports Service
Coming off a weekend split at Pepperdine, the Louisiana Tech baseball team will head home to the friendly confines of J.C. Love Field for the 2018 home opener against McNeese at 6 p.m. today.
This will be the first of the two meetings between the two clubs, as the Bulldogs will make a return trip over to Lake Charles, Louisiana, on March 27.
Tech (2-2) ended opening weekend on a high note, as the bats finally came through for the pitching staff, striking the Waves for nine runs en route to a 9-3 win and a series split in Malibu, California.
