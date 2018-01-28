› Home ›
Boys hoops brackets released
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:44am
T. Scott Boatright
Five Lincoln Parish prep teams earned berths in the Louisiana High School Athletics Association’s boys basketball brackets released Monday afternoon.
Simsboro drew the top seed in the area at No. 1 in Class B. The Tigers (34-3) will receive a first-round bye and will play the winner of Friday’s meeting between No. 16 Midland and No. 17 Quitman on next Tuesday.
Zwolle, the No. 2 seed, and third-seeded Hathaway also received first-round byes in Class B.
Choudrant (8-24) is the No. 26 seed in Class B and will play at No. 7 Weston at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
