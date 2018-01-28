› Home ›
Creek girls top Sacred Heart
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:43am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek kept rolling along Monday night as the Lady Cougars marched to a 58-31 win over Sacred Heart.
The Lady Cougars move on the quarterfinals of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Div. IV girls playoffs, where fourth-seeded Cedar Creek will play host to fifth-seeded Southern Lab on Thursday.
Anna Larr Roberson led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lady Cougars push their record to 29-3 on the year and push the Cedar Creek win streak to five.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos