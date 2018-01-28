  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Creek girls top Sacred Heart

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:43am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by DARRELL JAMES’ - Alli Freeman (with ball) totaled 10 points while adding five steals Monday night to help lead the Cedar Creek Lady Cougars to a 58-31 win over Sacred Heart in Div. IV prep playoff action at the Brickhouse.

Cedar Creek kept rolling along Monday night as the Lady Cougars marched to a 58-31 win over Sacred Heart.

The Lady Cougars move on the quarterfinals of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Div. IV girls playoffs, where fourth-seeded Cedar Creek will play host to fifth-seeded Southern Lab on Thursday.

Anna Larr Roberson led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lady Cougars push their record to 29-3 on the year and push the Cedar Creek win streak to five.

