› Home ›
Team concept fueling Cedar Creek girls
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/19/2018 - 11:50am
in
Lady Cougars hosting Sacred Heart tonight in second round of Div. IV playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
A combination mixing youth and experience can take a basketball team a long way.
You only have to look to the Cedar Creek Lady Cougars for proof.
After receiving a first-round bye in the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Div. II players, the fourth-seeded Lady Cougars will hit the home hardwood at 6 p.m. today as they play host to 20th-seeded Sacred Heart, which defeated 13th-seeded Ouachita Christian 34-30 in opening round playoff action.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos