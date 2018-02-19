  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Team concept fueling Cedar Creek girls

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/19/2018 - 11:50am
in
Lady Cougars hosting Sacred Heart tonight in second round of Div. IV playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
sports 2.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Senior point guard Savannah Rojas leads Cedar Creek into today’s Div. IV regional playoff game against Sacred Heart.

A combination mixing youth and experience can take a basketball team a long way.
You only have to look to the Cedar Creek Lady Cougars for proof.

After receiving a first-round bye in the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Div. II players, the fourth-seeded Lady Cougars will hit the home hardwood at 6 p.m. today as they play host to 20th-seeded Sacred Heart, which defeated 13th-seeded Ouachita Christian 34-30 in opening round playoff action.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share