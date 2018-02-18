  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
’Cats ousted in Div. II boys soccer semifinals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/18/2018 - 1:12am
T. Scott Boatright

NEW ORLEANS — The Ruston High School soccer team’s deepest playoff run ever came to an end Saturday.

Holy Cross broke open a scoreless tie early in the second half and went on to a 3-0 win in a semifinals match of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Div. II playoffs at Pan-American Stadium.

RHS soccer coach Joe Aulds said it simply came down to the Tigers being the better team overall.

