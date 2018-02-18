› Home ›
Tech softball splits pair at LSU tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/18/2018 - 1:11am
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — Kimmie Atienza hit a solo home run to lead off the seventh and Louisiana Tech rallied for two runs in the frame to record an 8-7 come-from-behind win over Central Arkansas in the first of two games Saturday at the Purple and Gold Challenge hosted by LSU.
Tech fell 2-0 to Oregon State in the second game as the Beavers scored two unearned runs in the first inning and made them hold up.
Game 1: LA Tech 8, UCA 7
Louisiana Tech (4-7) jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Central Arkansas rallied for seven straight runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
