Dunkin’ Dogs fall to Middle Tenn.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/18/2018 - 1:09am
in
Leader Sports Service
It was a struggle in the rebounding category for Louisiana Tech in its final home game of the 2017-18 season.
The Bulldogs were outrebounded 44-25 and that led to 19 second-chance points for Middle Tennessee in what ended up as an 87-70 loss to the Blue Raiders on Saturday night in front of the largest crowd of the season with 4,847 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (16-12, 7-8 Conference USA) found itself down as much as 21 points early in the second half after league-leader Middle Tennessee (22-5, 14-1 C-USA) went on a 16-0 run.
